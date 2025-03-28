Turbulent Hurricane Season Forecast Includes 4 to 6 in New England

Is New England due?

Well, hurricane season is closing in, starting Sunday, June 1, and according to the AccuWeather website, it's poised to be quite a season. We could see up to 18 tropical storms or hurricanes, including warnings.

And yes, New England is part of this year's predictions. Check out this map!

While New England didn't feel much from the 2024 hurricane season, you know there's always a chance. According to AccuWeather, forecasters are already worried that it will be as costly and devastating as last year. If you recall, the 2024 hurricane season was one of the costliest on record.

"Super-charged" encapsulates the ferocity of last year's deadly hurricane season. Beryl entered the record books as the earliest Category 5 on record, Helene pummeled the Southeast with biblical rain and flooding, and Milton tore across Florida with deadly flooding and dozens of tornadoes.

According to AccuWeather, one key to a dynamic, turbulent 2025 season is the abundance of warm water. That warm water fuels these storms. Even the Gulf of Maine is warming, with lobsters swimming into Canadian waters.

LEARN MORE: Literally Millions of Lobsters are Moving to Canada from Maine

The Atlantic Ocean is already well above historical averages, which is the perfect recipe for explosive developments.

One of the devastating trends in recent years has been hurricanes tapping into unusually warm water and quickly strengthening shortly before making landfall. A rapid intensification of storms will likely be a major story yet again this year.

According to AccuWeather, the Atlantic could easily see an above-average number of named storms and hurricanes. Anywhere between 13 and 18 storms are expected this year.

Between 13 and 18 named storms are expected in 2025, including 7-10 hurricanes, three to five major hurricanes that reach Category 3 strength or higher, and three to six direct U.S. impacts.

As of now, let's hope the most New England feels is the remnants of this year's hurricane season, if anything at all.

