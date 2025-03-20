Watch This ‘If Gilmore Girls Was Horror’ Trailer From Popular New England-Based Series

This is just too funny and has nearly two million likes so far! It's also beyond scary.

If you've watched even a few episodes of the wildly popular, award-winning, spectacularly written cult comedy-drama television series Gilmore Girls, then you'll love this.

Dare I say, even if you've never seen any of Gilmore Girls, you'll get a kick out of it because who doesn't know the general premise behind this cross-generational, critically acclaimed series with some of the wittiest dialogue out there mixing humor and drama so nicely?

The series is based in Connecticut with very New England-looking and feeling everything from clothing to architecture to the seasons which just adds to the trailer since New England loves spooky, too.

The fake television trailer popped up in my Instagram feed from a Gilmore Girls fan page called @_gilmored_.

The person behind the page simply said she got bored, so she decided to make Gilmore Girls into a horror trailer.

And may I say she did an absolutely brilliant job! It's all based around Rory and Dean.

Isn't it hilarious while being bone-chilling at the same time? As one person commented, this is proof that horror movies and shows are 70% music and suspense.

Here are some other comments that are so true.

Yo this is like Oscar nominating stuff I’m cracking up for anyone that’s never seen Gilmore girls. They are missing the genius of this content. This is giving lifetime movie The fact that Dean was creepily obsessive makes this 10x more entertaining I’m cracking up for anyone that’s never seen Gilmore girls. They are missing the genius of this content.

Are you going to go watch it again now? It's giving me You Vibes. If you've ever seen that Netflix psychological thriller series with Penn Badgley, you know what I'm talking about.

