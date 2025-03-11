In reality, it doesn't matter if you're flying from Logan to Chicago, Providence to Los Angeles, Portland to the Carribbean, Hartford to Denver, or JFK to Bermuda.

THIS is something I can't believe we didn't know.

Why don't the airline employees behind the check-in desk or the pilots or flight attendants tell us this while we're waiting at the gate to board or when we're waiting to take off?

We're told to put our phones and other devices in airplane mode as the flight attendants walk up and down the aisle, telling us and announcing it on the intercom as well. They say it can interfere with the pilots' communication IF we ask, but it's never really made a big deal, so in turn, we don't think much of it, you know?

While most of us probably do because you can still use your devices anyway, I'm sure there are people that are like, "Whatevs."

Well, according to an Instagram post from NBC Chicago, a pilot went viral sharing what they hear when even just three or four phones aren't in airplane mode.

Airplane mode alert ui design vector or air plane interface switch warning notice flat cartoon, flight urgent info notification isolated Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

Apparently, a pilot's headset can fill up with static and choppy incoming transmissions.

Here are some of the comments, and I'm here for them, too.

Finally a legit explanation instead of "for your safety" THANK YOU SIR! Not gonna lie I had no clue about this. If I gotta be honest, I wish that they would stress this more on the flights about how it interferes with the reception for pilots. I feel like if people understood more about the importance of airplane mode the likelihood ofcompliance would increase. FINALLY!!!! A social media posting/reel that’s the most worthy!!

Here's the now viral "PSA" of sorts.

Safe travels.

