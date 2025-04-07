Which New England States Will See a Women’s Professional Baseball Team?

The ladies of summer are coming soon, with an official inaugural season set to play ball.

Some 70 years ago, they existed, and it's happening again here in the United States. Of course, you've seen one of the most beloved, fun movies ever.

A League of Their Own, starring Madonna, Geena Davis, Rosie O'Donnell, and Tom Hanks, to name a few, is based on the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League (AAGPBL), which disbanded in 1954.

The Women's Professional Baseball League (WPBL) will be based in the Northeast for its first season or two, but the goal is to expand across the country.

According to ESPN, MLB lifted its ban on women participating on major league teams or their affiliates in 1992.

Justine Siegal is the co-founder of the WPBL after being the first woman to throw batting practice to an MLB team, having done so with the Cleveland Indians, Tampa Bay Rays, St. Louis Cardinals, Houston Astros, and New York Mets.

Siegal is currently focusing her energy into the 2026 WPBL launch, working closely with league co-founder Keith Stein, a lawyer and businessman who saw value in her legacy. She said she welcomes the challenge of building a league from scratch and is grateful that there are examples to follow.

According to the SportNet website, team ownership is underway while recruiting female athletes who are ready to shine in America's favorite pastime in a women-only league.

The Women’s Pro Baseball League is here for all the girls and women who dream of a place to showcase their talents and play the game they love. We have been waiting over 70 years for a professional baseball league we can call our own. Our time is now.

Will there be teams in the Boston area, Hartford, near New York, and Portland? What about Providence or Philly?

We will definitely know before the first WPBL season, scheduled to run from late May through late August of 2026.

