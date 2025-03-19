Why This Unique New England Brewery is Making an Int’l Name for Themselves

Next time you want to raise a glass of brew made in a very unique brewery, then here you go.

It's called Athletic Brewing and they have very simple goals when it comes to drinking and enjoying your life. They want to impact your health, fitness, and happiness in the most positive way possible and that means conservation efforts are core.

What we are on the inside of our company is the impact we will have on the outside world at large. Let's be positive, inclusive, encouraging, collaborators, and people who are known to be a force of good.

So, what makes Athletic Brewing so unique? It's revolutionizing non-alcoholic beer, sparking water, and giving millions to conservation around the world. In fact, according to the CT Insider website, it's the leading brewer of non-alcoholic beer in the U.S.

Based in Milford, Connecticut, about two hours from Boston, with a brewery now open in San Diego, California, it's been making headlines internationally for donating millions to help with hiking trail rehabilitation and other conservation projects, including the devasting California wildfires.

Since they started in 2017, they've donated nearly $6.5 million dollars.

The conservation program is called Two for the Trails, and founders Bill Shufelt and John Walker started it in the very beginning when they launched their first non-alcoholic beer.

In a toast to nature, a family tradition was born of taking two brews for the trail to enjoy at the summit. And so when it came time to name Athletic’s initiative, Two for the Trails was a perfect fit. We’ve done all kinds of trail work, from rebuilding bridges after major floods or storms, invasive species removal, creating ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) trails.

With Athletic's success, what started out as donating 2% of their annual profits has now turned into $2 million each year. In their home state of Connecticut, they've donated hundreds of thousands to some 45+ projects since they opened in 2017.