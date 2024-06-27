Massachusetts Musician Celebrates 50 Years at Iconic Music Venue

There is so much to love about the Berkshires of Western Massachusetts in the summertime. Whether it's hiking one of the area's many beautiful trails like Mount Greylock or Monument Mountain, swimming in our natural bodies of water, checking out the county's variety of summer concert offerings, enjoying ice cream, or experiencing a North Adams SteepleCats game there is much to love about the Berkshires during the warm weather months.

Get our free mobile app

One Concert is a Staple of Berkshire County Summer Culture

One staple of Berkshire summer culture is the July 4th celebrations throughout the county including the yearly concerts at Tanglewood in Lenox by Washington resident and Boston-born music icon James Taylor.

James Taylor Celebrates 50 Years at Tanglewood in 2024

As noted in the July edition of Berkshire Magazine, James Taylor will be celebrating 50 years at the iconic Berkshire music venue as this year's performances will be on July 3 and 4, and, as in years past, all proceeds from the July 4 concert benefit Tanglewood. According to the magazine, as of this year, Taylor will have made a total of 51 appearances at the venue.

Who would have thought back on July 30, 1974, when Taylor played his first Tanglewood show with Linda Ronstadt he would be celebrating 50 years at the venue in 2024. A Berkshire summer wouldn't be complete without a James Taylor Tanglewood concert.

If you haven't read the Berkshire Magazine article, you need to check it out as you'll learn many fun things about James Taylor as he answers questions that other celebrities would brush aside. Learn more about how you can access the article here.

TIMELESS: Bestselling Musicians of the ’70s, Then and Now Using historical Billboard charts and top song and album lists from the 1970s, Stacker spotlighted 25 of the bestselling musicians of the decade. Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: Controversial songs from the year you were born Stacker celebrates history's most boundary-pushing—and thereby controversial—songs from 1930 through today. Gallery Credit: Stacker

Check Out the Best-Selling Album From the Year You Graduated High School Do you remember the top album from the year you graduated high school? Stacker analyzed Billboard data to determine just that, looking at the best-selling album from every year going all the way back to 1956. Sales data is included only from 1992 onward when Nielsen's SoundScan began gathering computerized figures.

Going in chronological order from 1956 to 2020, we present the best-selling album from the year you graduated high school. Gallery Credit: Jacob Osborn