Massachusetts Musician Celebrates 50 Years at Iconic Music Venue
There is so much to love about the Berkshires of Western Massachusetts in the summertime. Whether it's hiking one of the area's many beautiful trails like Mount Greylock or Monument Mountain, swimming in our natural bodies of water, checking out the county's variety of summer concert offerings, enjoying ice cream, or experiencing a North Adams SteepleCats game there is much to love about the Berkshires during the warm weather months.
One Concert is a Staple of Berkshire County Summer Culture
One staple of Berkshire summer culture is the July 4th celebrations throughout the county including the yearly concerts at Tanglewood in Lenox by Washington resident and Boston-born music icon James Taylor.
James Taylor Celebrates 50 Years at Tanglewood in 2024
As noted in the July edition of Berkshire Magazine, James Taylor will be celebrating 50 years at the iconic Berkshire music venue as this year's performances will be on July 3 and 4, and, as in years past, all proceeds from the July 4 concert benefit Tanglewood. According to the magazine, as of this year, Taylor will have made a total of 51 appearances at the venue.
Who would have thought back on July 30, 1974, when Taylor played his first Tanglewood show with Linda Ronstadt he would be celebrating 50 years at the venue in 2024. A Berkshire summer wouldn't be complete without a James Taylor Tanglewood concert.
If you haven't read the Berkshire Magazine article, you need to check it out as you'll learn many fun things about James Taylor as he answers questions that other celebrities would brush aside. Learn more about how you can access the article here.
TIMELESS: Bestselling Musicians of the ’70s, Then and Now
Gallery Credit: Stacker
LOOK: Controversial songs from the year you were born
Gallery Credit: Stacker
Check Out the Best-Selling Album From the Year You Graduated High School
Gallery Credit: Jacob Osborn
LOOK: Can you guess the world-famous actor from a childhood photo?
Gallery Credit: Stacker