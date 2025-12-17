America will be celebrating its 250th birthday next year, and cities and towns throughout the country will be holding special celebrations. Here in the Berkshires, we'll be celebrating in fine fashion as James Taylor and his All-Star Band will be playing two shows at Tanglewood under the Koussevitzky Music Shed on July 3 and July 4.

Taylor has been a staple at Tanglewood for many years. As a matter of fact, this is his 52nd summer performing at the iconic Berkshire venue.

Why Does James Taylor Keep Coming Back to Tanglewood?

You may be wondering why Taylor keeps coming back to Tanglewood almost every year. Well, as most people would agree, it's a beautiful venue, but it's become part of Taylor's life. There's a video that was filmed during COVID where James Taylor and his family share their favorite memories of Tanglewood.

In the video, Taylor mentions that he and his family are in Montana, trying to pretend it's Tanglewood, which they miss dearly but hope to return to soon. James Taylor's sons, Rufus and Henry, also share their memories of Tanglewood and make it known that they practically grew up at the beloved venue. Taylor's wife, Kim, stated in the video that Tanglewood and all of the cultural institutions locally are the backbone of the Berkshires. I couldn't have said it better.

There's no doubt that James Taylor and Tanglewood are synonymous, and summertime in the Berkshires wouldn't feel right without the pair. Tickets for the two shows go on sale at 10:00 a.m. on January 16. You can get more ticket information by going here.

