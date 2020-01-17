James Taylor Will Continue A Tanglewood Tradition

If you're one of the thousands whose 4th of July holiday wouldn't be complete without seeing James Taylor at Tanglewood, you're in luck. After playing the holiday show every year except one since 2005, he'll be back in 2020.

The venerable music venue in Lenox has announced that James Taylor & His All Star Band will appear for one show only this year on Saturday, July 4 at 8 P.M. as part of their Popular Artists Series. The concert will be followed by the traditional fireworks display. Tickets go on sale to the public on Feb.3. The Berkshire Eagle reports that proceeds from the show will be donated by Kim and James Taylor to Tanglewood Building and Grounds projects. The couple have a home here in the Berkshires.

Taylor is also scheduled to travel from the Berkshires to Boston, returning to Fenway Park for a show in June, with Brandi Carlile and Shawn Colvin.