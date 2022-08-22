Popular Berkshire County Musician Has a Net Worth of $88 Million (VIDEO)

Over the past couple of years, we have taken a look at some of the most popular and successful celebrities that either live or were born in Massachusetts including Berkshire County. You can check out our latest edition of the Massachusetts/Berkshire County-born celebrities post by going here.

One thing I like to do when I have a minute or two of free time is view some of my favorite celebrities and their net worths. Some of them are quite stunning while others make me say to myself "that's it?." Don't get me wrong, I wouldn't turn away any of these net worth figures no matter how high or low on the totem pole, the figures are.

One Berkshire County Celebrity Has a Very Impressive Net Worth

One Berkshire County musician who many adore not only locally but on a national scale is James Taylor. James Taylor and Berkshire County go hand and hand. People can't wait for summer in the Berkshires each year to go see this legend in concert at Tanglewood (check out Taylor's Aug. 20, 2022, Tanglewood performance with Yo-Yo Ma in celebration of John Williams' 90th birthday below).

Taylor has been active in recording and touring for decades and with songs like "Don't Let Me Be Lonely Tonight," "Fire and Rain," "Carolina in My Mind," "Handy Man," "Sweet Baby James," "Shower the People" (and more) it's no surprise that he's so successful. The man is a hit-making machine. Taylor's net worth for 2022 is $80 million according to Celebrity Net Worth. American Song Writer lists Taylor's net worth a bit higher, at $88 million. This figure was published in June of 2022. Either way, it's an impressive number and makes this Berkshire County resident (Washington, MA) one of the best-selling musicians of all time.

