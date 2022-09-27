If you're as much of a coffee connoisseur as I am, Berkshire County, you know that a cup of fresh-brewed hot or iced coffee is the best way to start the day. It wakes you up, keeps you motivated through the morning, and, most importantly, tastes great!

This Thursday, September 29th, is National Coffee Day, and those of us who can't get through a morning without at least one cup(sometimes two or three!) are looking forward to celebrating.

In honor of National Coffee Day, our friends at WalletHub put together another one of their fun studies, this time looking at 2022's Best Coffee Cities in America. Do you think any cities in the Bay State made the list?

As with any of WalletHub's studies, their team did some fine, quality research to come up with the results. They looked at 100 of the largest cities in the country across several key metrics of coffee love culture. The data includes everything from the number of coffee shops per capita to the average price per package of coffee.

Here are the results and, as always, there were some surprises. The #1 best coffee city in the country is...San Francisco, California, with an overall rating of 63.53. Not only that but California is by far the leader in having the most coffee-loving cities in the top 100. Matter of fact, just in the top 20 alone, California is represented by 5 cities!

One city from Massachusetts made the top 20 and you can probably guess which one it is. You got it. Boston ranked at #12 in the top 20 and it was the only city, not just in Massachusetts, but in New England to make the top 100!

Here are the Top 20 Best Coffee Cities in America according to the WalletHub study:

San Francisco, CA Seattle, WA Orlando, FL Honolulu, HI Portland, OR Tampa, FL Pittsburgh, PA Miami, FL Sacramento, CA Denver, CO New Orleans, LA(Laissez les bon temps rouler!) Boston, MA San Diego, CA Long Beach, CA Chicago, IL Los Angeles, CA Cincinnati, OH Atlanta, GA Washington, DC Austin, TX

Some other cool facts from the study. Hialeah, Florida has the lowest average price for a cappuccino while Aurora, Colorado has the highest average. Also, the lowest average price for a package of coffee can be found in two Florida cities(tied for first), Hialeah and Miami. The highest average price for a package of coffee is found in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Another thing I found surprising is that Orlando, Florida has the most coffee shops and coffee houses per square root of the population. Now I've never lived in Orlando, but when I lived in Jacksonville, Florida(#72 in the study!), we used to travel to or near Orlando all the time and I do not recall that many coffee shops but it has been a while since my last visit.

There are so many more interesting things to look at in the study including most donut shops per capita, the percentage of adult coffee drinkers, the percentage of households that own coffee makers, and much more. Check it out for yourself by visiting WalletHub's website here.

