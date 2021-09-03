Looking for something amazing, safe, and unique to do with the family? How about something even the kids and adults will enjoy? Well Southwick's Zoo has an amazing new exhibition opening soon that is truly breathtaking.

This month Festival of Illumination, World of Lights a spectacular dis play of handmade Chinese lanterns will open at the Mendon, Massachusetts Zoo.

Festival of Illumination is a must-see experience for guests of all ages, New England’s largest and premier lantern showcase. Visitors are invited to travel the globe through the incredible artistry of handcrafted Chinese Lanterns and immerse themselves in the magical world of imagination and illumination.

Festival of Illumination “World of Lights” is a cultural and artistic expression like you have never experienced before. Travel the globe through the incredible artistry of handcrafted Chinese Lanterns and immerse yourself in the magical world of imagination and illumination.

The shows run Thursday through Sunday nights from 5:30 to 10 p.m. starting September 23 running through January. Tickets need to be purchased in advance through Southwick's Zoo.

To get a better perspective of what these amazing lanterns really look like, check out these photos from when the festival stopped by the Franklin Zoo. There's also a video at the bottom showing how these amazing pieces of artwork are created.

LOOK: Here are the best lake towns to live in Many of the included towns jump out at the casual observer as popular summer-rental spots--the Ozarks' Branson, Missouri, or Arizona's Lake Havasu--it might surprise you to dive deeper into some quality-of-life offerings beyond the beach and vacation homes. You'll likely pick up some knowledge from a wide range of Americana: one of the last remaining 1950s-style drive-ins in the Midwest; a Florida town that started as a Civil War veteran retirement area; an island boasting some of the country's top public schools and wealth-earners right in the middle of a lake between Seattle and Bellevue; and even a California town containing much more than Johnny Cash's prison blues.