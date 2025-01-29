Struggling Retailer Still Has 8 Stores in Massachusetts

Massachusetts residents have been experiencing the downfall of brick-and-mortar retail stores. As economic conditions change and people's shopping habits transition to online purchases, many companies have had to close stores to stay in business. Unfortunately, some businesses couldn't survive and folded altogether.

One store I enjoyed shopping at with my mom when I was a kid was JCPenney. We had one locally for many years and it was one of the go-to stores for me when it came time for back-to-school shopping. It was exciting to pick out new outfits for the new school year and I could always find at least one piece of clothing that I liked.

The other thing that many of us remember and that I loved to look at was the thick JCPenney holiday catalog that came out each year. It was always a thrill to flip through the pages and circle some items hoping that Santa would deliver them to me while I was sleeping early Christmas morning.

Not surprisingly JCPenney has been struggling as of late as the company has closed/will be closing stores in other states including Maryland, Kansas, Texas, Maine, and more.

According to the retailer's website, JCPenney still has eight locations in Massachusetts including the following:

Hadley

367 Russell St

Ste A

Hadley, MA 01035

STORE: (413) 586-5505

Holyoke

50 Holyoke St

Holyoke, MA 01040

STORE: (413) 536-3963

Leominster

100 Commercial Rd

Unit 180

Leominster, MA 01453

STORE: (978) 534-2440

Marlborough

573 Donald Lynch Blvd

Marlborough, MA 01752

STORE: (508) 624-6070

North Attleboro

1019 S Washington St

North Attleboro, MA 02760

STORE: (508) 699-6700

North Dartmouth

120 N Dartmouth Mall

North Dartmouth, MA 02747

STORE: (508) 997-1501

Peabody

210 Andover St

Peabody, MA 01960

STORE: (978) 977-3050

Wareham

2421 Cranberry Hwy

Ste 290

Wareham, MA 02571

STORE: (508) 273-0001

