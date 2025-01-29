Struggling Retailer Still Has 8 Stores in Massachusetts

Massachusetts residents have been experiencing the downfall of brick-and-mortar retail stores. As economic conditions change and people's shopping habits transition to online purchases, many companies have had to close stores to stay in business. Unfortunately, some businesses couldn't survive and folded altogether.

One store I enjoyed shopping at with my mom when I was a kid was JCPenney. We had one locally for many years and it was one of the go-to stores for me when it came time for back-to-school shopping. It was exciting to pick out new outfits for the new school year and I could always find at least one piece of clothing that I liked.

The other thing that many of us remember and that I loved to look at was the thick JCPenney holiday catalog that came out each year. It was always a thrill to flip through the pages and circle some items hoping that Santa would deliver them to me while I was sleeping early Christmas morning.

Not surprisingly JCPenney has been struggling as of late as the company has closed/will be closing stores in other states including Maryland, Kansas, Texas, Maine, and more.

According to the retailer's website, JCPenney still has eight locations in Massachusetts including the following:

Hadley
367 Russell St
Ste A
Hadley, MA 01035
STORE: (413) 586-5505

Holyoke
50 Holyoke St
Holyoke, MA 01040
STORE: (413) 536-3963

Leominster
100 Commercial Rd
Unit 180
Leominster, MA 01453
STORE: (978) 534-2440

Marlborough
573 Donald Lynch Blvd
Marlborough, MA 01752
STORE: (508) 624-6070

North Attleboro
1019 S Washington St
North Attleboro, MA 02760
STORE: (508) 699-6700

North Dartmouth
120 N Dartmouth Mall
North Dartmouth, MA 02747
STORE: (508) 997-1501

Peabody
210 Andover St
Peabody, MA 01960
STORE: (978) 977-3050

Wareham
2421 Cranberry Hwy
Ste 290
Wareham, MA 02571
STORE: (508) 273-0001

