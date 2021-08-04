Jerry Remy Sidelined from Red Sox Broadcasts to Undergo More Cancer Treatment

Red Sox fan favorite Jeremy Remy is taking leave from the NESN broadcast booth to undergo more treatment for lung cancer according to a release from NESN. Over the years Jeremy has had relapses that has forced him to take temporarily leave of the second chair as the color analyst during Red Sox TV broadcasts on NESN. Jerry has undergone a number of cancer treatments since being diagnosed with lung cancer in 2008.

Jerry released this statement Wednesday afternoon…

Dear Red Sox Nation,

I’d like to share that I’ll be stepping away from the NESN broadcast for the time being to undergo lung cancer treatment. As I’ve done before and will continue to do, I will battle this with everything I have.

I am so grateful for the support from NESN, the Red Sox and all of you. I hope that I’ll be rejoining you in your living rooms soon. Lastly, I’d like to thank my medical team for all they’ve done for me throughout the treatment process.

Yours Truly,

Jerry

Jerry started out as a player in the majors with the Angles in 1975. In the winter of 1977, he was traded to the Red Sox for pitcher Don Aase and some cash. Remy played second base for the Sox for 7-years from 78 to 1984. He finished his playing career with a lifetime batting average of 275 with 7 homers and 329 RBI according to baseball-reference.com. He was well liked as a player in Boston but is loved by the fans as a broadcaster since trading his glove for a mic in 1988.

Red Sox Nation wishes Jerry the very best in his fight against this terrible disease and we all hope he's back off the DL and behind the NESN mic again very soon.