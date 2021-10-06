What a great night at Fenway Park last night. Even from my recliner, I could feel the electricity inside the ballpark. The fans were jacked up last night and every player in uniform felt it.

The night got off to a great start when the Sox honored former Red Sox 2nd baseman and long-time Sox broadcaster Jerry Remy by having him throw out the first pitch. Jerry’s smile lit up the park when he was greeted with a standing ovation as a golf cart entered the field through the center field garage door and Ubered him to the mound.

Getty Images

Jerry has been undergoing yet another treatment for lung cancer and has not been seen or heard from since taking an absence from the broadcast booth to get treatment earlier in the season. Wearing a nasal cannula to take in oxygen, Jerry stood in front of the mound and tossed an arching pitch right into the glove of fellow broadcast partner Dennis Eckersley standing in front of home plate. The crowd erupted again and Eck greeted Jerry with the ball and a big hug to the delight of the crowd. All the players could be seen standing and cheering for Jerry as well. It was a touching and inspiring scene to get the Wild Card game underway.

Getty Images

The 68-year-old Remy started out as a player in the majors with the Angles in 1975. In the winter of 1977, he was traded to the Red Sox for pitcher Don Aase and some cash. Remy played second base for the Sox for 7-years from 78 to 1984. He finished his playing career with a lifetime batting average of 275 with 7 homers and 329 RBI. He was well-liked as a player in Boston but is loved by the fans as a broadcaster since trading his glove for a mic in 1988.

Getty Images

The Red Sox went on to handily beat the Yankees 6 to 2 ending the Yanks season and sending them back to New York to face the scrutiny of the NY press and fans. The Sox open up the next round of the playoffs against the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday night. You can listen to the pre-game show beginning at 7:07 on 94.7 WNAW, AM-1420 WBEC, and 94.1 WSBS. The first pitch will be at 8:07.

God speed Jerry and Go Sox!