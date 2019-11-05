Jewish Women’s Foundation Awards $40,000 in New Grants

PITTSFIELD, MA –The Jewish Women’s Foundation of Berkshire County recently announced grant awards totaling $40,000 for 16 local organizations.

The investments fall in two of the priority areas identified by the foundation: (1) Programs with a mission to increase the availability of food and access to housing for Berkshire residents and (2) Programs that provide support services for children and families in need. The grants range from $800 to $3,500, and run for one year.

From 29 applicants this year, 16 were awarded grants. Of these, two are first-time recipients: The Berkshire Center for Justice, Inc. and The Guthrie Center. The organizations and programs the grants will benefit include:

§ Alchemy Initiative’s Downtown Pittsfield Farmer’s Market

§ Berkshire Baby Box

§ Berkshire Center for Justice

§ Berkshire Community Diaper Project

§ Berkshire Grown

§ Berkshire Hills Regional School District Project Connection

§ Berkshire Immigration Center

§ Berkshire South Regional Community Center

§ Boys & Girls Club of the Berkshires

§ Community Health Programs

§ Congregation Beth Israel

§ Construct

§ Gladys Allen Brigham Community Center/Girls Inc. of the Berkshires

§ The Guthrie Center

§ Literacy Volunteers

§ Railroad Street Youth Project

You can get more information about the Jewish Women's Foundation of Berkshire County by going here.