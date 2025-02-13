Popular Retail Chain Closing Nearly 20 Stores in Massachusetts

Massachusetts has witnessed retailers closing their doors regularly over the past few years. Since the pandemic companies have had to close underperforming stores regularly. Retailers like Stop and Shop, Walgreens, CVS, and more have all had to shut down some of their stores to keep their businesses from sinking.

It was recently announced by several media outlets that hundreds of Joann's Craft Stores will be shutting down soon. According to the company, the reason for these upcoming closures of nearly 500 hundred stores is "to ensure the best path forward."

It's no secret that Joann has been struggling as the company twice filed for bankruptcy in the last year, including a filing in January of 2025.

Massachusetts will be losing all but one Joann location. The following stores will be part of the upcoming closures:

Billerica - 199 Boston Road

Burlington - 43 Middlesex Turnpike

East Walpole - 96 Providence Highway

Hadley - 367 Russell St.

Hanover - 1302 Washington St.

Hyannis - 665 Iyannough Road

Leominster - 100 Commercial Road

Ludlow - 433 Center St.

Methuen - 436 Broadway

Middleton - 232A South Main St.

Natick - 244 Worcester St.

North Attleboro - 1360 South Washington St.

North Dartmouth - 454 State Road

Pittsfield - 457 Dalton Ave.

Raynham - 300 New State Highway

Saugus - 1073 Broadway

Seekonk - 85 Highland Ave.

Shrewsbury - 1000 Boston Turnpike

Westford - 174 Littleton Road

The one Joann location that will remain open in Massachusetts is located at 91 Medway Rd in Milford.

There's no word yet on when these closures will occur as Joann hasn't offered an exact date but it's likely the company will get these closings in motion soon. If you shop at Joann you'll want to buy whatever items you need as soon as possible.

