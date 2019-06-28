Job Opportunity for Town of GB

The Town of Great Barrington (population about 7,000) is seeking qualified candidates for the position of Town Clerk. Customer service skills and experience are a crucial element of the position. The individual chosen for this position will work closely with the Town Manager’s office and Selectboard, as well as numerous boards, committees and commissions.

Often considered the doorway to local government, the Town Clerk’s office serves as the central information point for residents and visitors alike.

The successful applicant should possess strong language and reasoning skills. Knowledge of election procedures preferred. Strong interpersonal skills needed. Public sector experience preferred. Must be willing to attend courses through the Massachusetts Municipal Clerk’s Association.

You can get complete job description details and duties by going here.

Interested candidates may send a resume and cover letter to Helen Kuziemko, Town Manager’s Office, 334 Main Street, Great Barrington MA 01230 or, by email hkuziemko@townofgb.org, by 4:00 PM Friday, July 12, 2019.

The Town of Great Barrington provides equal employment opportunities to all employees and applicants for employment and prohibits discrimination and harassment of any type without regard to race, color, religion, age, sex, national origin, disability status, genetics, protected veteran status, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, or any other characteristic protected by federal, state or local laws.

This policy applies to all terms and conditions of employment, including recruiting, hiring, placement, promotion, termination, layoff, recall, transfer, leaves of absence, compensation and training.