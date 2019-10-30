Job Opportunity: Parking Enforcement Attendant

From The Town of Great Barrington

The Town of Great Barrington Police Department is seeking a part-time temporary Parking Enforcement attendant. The attendant will be responsible for enforcing all parking regulations in the downtown area; patrol streets and parking areas in town; report parking related issues to the police officers and assist people with directions and other information. The attendant will issue parking tickets for violations.

Candidates should have a high school diploma; experience dealing with the public; excellent judgment; a respectful demeanor and be able to carry out duties with minimal supervision. An interest in a public sector career is a plus. Work will be performed outside with exposure to extreme weather conditions, loud noise and hazards associated with traffic. An attendant uniform will be provided. Pay is $13/hour, without benefits. For application, please go here

Please submit resume, cover letter and application to:

Mark Pruhenski, Town Manager

334 Main Street

Great Barrington, MA 01230

Email to Helen Kuziemko, at hkuziemko@townofgb.org.

The Town of Great Barrington is an Equal Opportunity Employer.