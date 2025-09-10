Popular Massachusetts Guitarist Turns 75 Today
One of the most legendary American rock bands emerged from Boston, Massachusetts, and today (Sept. 10), one of the band's founding members is celebrating his 75th birthday.
Massachusetts native and lead guitarist of Aerosmith, Joe Perry, is 75 today. Perry is a founding member of the band and has played on every Aerosmith album except for the group's 1982 release, Rock in a Hard Place.
Perry was born in Lawrence, Massachusetts, and grew up in Hopedale. In addition to Aerosmith, Perry is known for his solo band, the "Joe Perry Project," and is a member of the all-star band Hollywood Vampires with Alice Cooper and Johnny Depp.
I grew up an Aerosmith fan and have seen the group a half dozen times. Each time, Perry was right on his game. His guitar style has been an excellent fit for the band over the years because, while he's a top-notch player, he doesn't overdo it. He really knows how to play for the song.
While Aerosmith is technically off the road from touring, many fans are hoping for some more shows, especially after the performances that Steven Tyler has put on lately in tribute to the late Ozzy Osbourne.
It would be great to see the bad boys from Boston perform a few more times, even if it's a brief tour. Ultimate Classic Rock reports that in June 2025, Perry told Eddie Trunk he was confident the band would take the stage together again. "We're all alive and well, so we'll just have to see. I know there's gotta be at least one more Aerosmith gig."
