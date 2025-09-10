Popular Massachusetts Guitarist Turns 75 Today

One of the most legendary American rock bands emerged from Boston, Massachusetts, and today (Sept. 10), one of the band's founding members is celebrating his 75th birthday.

Get our free mobile app

Massachusetts native and lead guitarist of Aerosmith, Joe Perry, is 75 today. Perry is a founding member of the band and has played on every Aerosmith album except for the group's 1982 release, Rock in a Hard Place.

2012 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Day 2 - Show Christopher Polk loading... LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 22: Guitarist Joe Perry of Aerosmith performs onstage during the 2012 iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on September 22, 2012 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Clear Channel)

Perry was born in Lawrence, Massachusetts, and grew up in Hopedale. In addition to Aerosmith, Perry is known for his solo band, the "Joe Perry Project," and is a member of the all-star band Hollywood Vampires with Alice Cooper and Johnny Depp.

Aerosmith "Farewell Tour" Opener - Philadelpha, PA Getty Images loading... PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 02: (L-R) Joe Perry and Steven Tyler of Aerosmith perform live on stage at the Wells Fargo Center on September 02, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Lisa Lake/Getty Images)

READ MORE: Mega-Popular Rock Band Headlining 2025 Big E In Massachusetts

I grew up an Aerosmith fan and have seen the group a half dozen times. Each time, Perry was right on his game. His guitar style has been an excellent fit for the band over the years because, while he's a top-notch player, he doesn't overdo it. He really knows how to play for the song.

While Aerosmith is technically off the road from touring, many fans are hoping for some more shows, especially after the performances that Steven Tyler has put on lately in tribute to the late Ozzy Osbourne.

Mirage 20th Anniversary Concert With Slash And Friends Getty Images loading... LAS VEGAS - OCTOBER 02: Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry performs during a concert at the Bare Pool Lounge at The Mirage Hotel & Casino to celebrate the resort's 20th anniversary October 2, 2009 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

It would be great to see the bad boys from Boston perform a few more times, even if it's a brief tour. Ultimate Classic Rock reports that in June 2025, Perry told Eddie Trunk he was confident the band would take the stage together again. "We're all alive and well, so we'll just have to see. I know there's gotta be at least one more Aerosmith gig."

The 22 Most Successful Musicians Who Retired Too Early One became a firefighter, while another went into interior design. A couple of them simply vanished. Stacker looks back at 22 successful musicians who departed too early. Gallery Credit: Emma Madden