Learning about Massachusetts-born celebrities is something that interests me. I think it's because I can relate to them when it comes to the state they were born. I can't relate to their fame, I'm not a celebrity, I can't relate to their bank account and I can't relate to their lifestyle but if they're from Massachusetts, that's one thing we have in common.

When learning about these celebrities, I like to check out their new worth if that information is available. I don't know why to be honest as that information depresses me...lol. Not really. I'm a pretty happy and thankful person.

Massachusetts Native Has a Net Worth of $80 Million Ahead of Retirement

One Massachusetts-born celebrity who I wrote about in the past is West Newbury native John Cena. His net worth a few years ago was $80 million and that's the same net worth he currently has. Normally, I would say that is a shocking amount for a WWE performer but as we all know Cena is beyond a professional wrestling superstar. He's starred in multiple box-office films, currently voices commercials, and is involved in other major projects. So is his net worth of $80 million really that surprising?

To be honest, I thought that his net worth in 2024/2025 would be a bit higher but let's not fool ourselves, Cena is doing pretty well for himself. He plans on retiring from active wrestling in December of this year but that's only in-ring action. I'm sure he'll still be involved with WWE in some capacity and you can certainly count on him starring in more big blockbuster movies.

Other Massachusetts Celebrities with Big New Worths

Boston native Mark Wahlberg has a much higher net worth than Cena at $400 million while James Taylor (born in Boston/currently lives in the Berkshires) and Steve Carell (born in Concord) tie with Cena as they each have a net worth of $80 million. Surprisingly, Pittsfield's Elizabeth Banks' net worth is lower, at $50 million. $50 million is nothing to sneeze at. I certainly wouldn't complain if that was my net worth.

