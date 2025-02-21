From a small town in Massachusetts (West Newbury) John Cena has made quite the career for himself whether it's wrestling, rapping, acting, or hosting, Cena is a pillar of the entertainment industry.

Get our free mobile app

But there are only so many bumps one athlete can take in the wrestling ring (squared circle for you wrestling buffs) and the 47-year-old Cena plans to retire from in-ring competition this December of 2025.

Here we look at John Cena's illustrious career throughout his years in and outside of the wrestling ring.

John Cena Through the Years in Photos John Cena is retiring from in-ring competition at the end of 2025. Here we look back at John Cena's career in and out of the ring through photos. Gallery Credit: Getty Images

John Cena has had quite the career and just because he won't be wrestling much longer. "Big Match John" will still have his hand in the WWE, act in movies, voice and act in commercials, be heavily involved in charity, and do most of the things you're used to seeing him do. You may not see him in the ring but you'll definitely still see him throughout the entertainment industry. John Cena will "Never Give Up."

Celebrities Born in Massachusetts From actors, athletes, politicians, musicians, and more, these celebrities were born in Massachusetts. Do you see any that were born in your town or city? Gallery Credit: Getty Images

LOOK: Can you guess the world-famous actor from a childhood photo? Stacker used Getty Images to compile photos of beloved actors from when they were children. How many can you guess from their childhood picture alone? Gallery Credit: Stacker