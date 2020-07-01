John Legend Reschedules Tanglewood Show for 2021

John Legend has officially canceled his Bigger Love 2020 tour which included a date a Tanglewood in Lenox.

An official statement was given via the Grammy award-winning singer's social media platforms. The post also included the announcement that the tour will take place in 2021 at the same venues with the same dates, meaning Legend's canceled August 28 appearance at Tanglewood will take place on August 28, 2021.

All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the 2021 dates. If you cannot make the new show dates, reach out to the venue directly for refund information. Tickets for the entire 2021 tour are available for purchase here.

We all need to take care of each other right now, so we are postponing the Bigger Love Tour to 2021 in light of... Posted by John Legend on Wednesday, July 1, 2020