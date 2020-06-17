Join Us for a Second South County Wave Parade (Route Included)

We had such a blast at the Great Barrington Wave Cruising Parade that we're doing it again, this time in Sheffield, Ashley Falls and Caanan, CT on June 24.

Once again join WSBS, along with the Olde Yankee Street Rods & Classic Cruisers for this event as we’re going to cruise the streets of these three towns and if you have a classic car, you’re invited to join in the wave parade – no registration and no fees – just come out as folks are looking for something to do during these times!

We have included the wave parade route below:

It’s the second Old Vehicles Wave Cruising Parade with Olde Yankee Street rods and your hometown station – WSBS – Wednesday, June 24 (with a rain date of July 1). Line up at 5:30 p.m. with the parade starting at 6 p.m. Call 528-9304 with questions.