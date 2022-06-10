Judy M. DiCicco Memorial to Host Fundraiser at Balderdash Cellars

Throughout her life, Judy DiCicco always taught her children in anything bad, there is always something good. When the mother and speech pathologist passed away at 41 years old after a two-year battle with cancer, her children embraced that mindset and have continued to carry on her legacy.

The Judy M. DiCicco Memorial Fund was established in 2009 in loving memory of Judy M. Bruce DiCicco, by her three children, Michael, Casey, and Courtney. During her life, Judy taught in the Berkshire County school systems as a speech pathologist in addition to having her own private practice. She appreciated the value of education and lending a helping hand to her neighbor. With both Judy’s and their own appreciation for a higher education, Michael, Casey, and Courtney have honored their mother’s memory by assisting students with the costs of post-secondary education through scholarships. In addition to scholarships, the fund has supported a multitude of Berkshire County children-based initiatives and local families for the past 13 years.

This year's JMD fundraiser will take place on Saturday, June 18th from 5:00-8:00 PM at Balderdash Cellars in Richmond. Attendees can sip their glass of wine, a pint of beer, or water while enjoying live music by Jack Waldheim. Folks are welcome to pack a picnic basket, but La Chalupa Y La Enchilada food truck will be onsite as well.

Tickets are on sale now and may be purchased here . Adult ticket admission is $25 or $35 which will include a glass of wine or beer. Children under 12 are $10. There will be a raffle where sheets of 25 tickets can be purchased for $20 during the event.

Anyone who wishes to donate a raffle prize or has further questions is encouraged to contact Casey at jmdmemorial@gmail.com.