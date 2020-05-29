June 1 to Mark End of Widespread Flavored Tobacco Sales in MA

Last November, Gov. Charlie Baker signed into law a bill that that would prohibit the sale of all flavored tobacco products in the Commonwealth, including mint and menthol flavors, e-cigarettes, chewing tobacco and cigars. It also taxed e-cigarettes at 75% of wholesale and improves access to cessation services. It is being reported in a press release sent to WSBS from the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network that on June 1, these measures go into effect across the Commonwealth.

The following can be attributed to Marc Hymovitz, Massachusetts director of government relations for the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network (ACS CAN):

“Keeping flavored tobacco products off the shelves here in Massachusetts is a huge win. Not only does it protect kids from starting on the path to a lifetime of tobacco addiction, but it protects population groups that we know Big Tobacco continually and intentionally targets with aggressive advertising campaigns and other predatory tactics including African Americans, Latinos, and the LGBTQ community.

“For years the tobacco industry has made efforts to appeal to kids and communities of color through the promotion of flavored tobacco products, including mint and menthol. Taking this weapon out of Big Tobacco’s arsenal will help prevent future generations from a lifetime of addiction.

“We thank Massachusetts lawmakers and Governor Baker for seeing this law through the finish line and maintaining the Commonwealth’s status as a leader in the fight against Big Tobacco.”