June Programs Offered By Area Non-Profits

Philanthropy Massachusetts and the Non-Profit Center of the Berkshires present a forum entitled "Meet The Donors" a virtual panel discussion which gives people the opportunity to learn more about local funders as they also par take in a question and answer session with representatives including Lori Gazzillo Kiely from the Berkshire Bank Foundation, Berkshire United Way's Candace Winkler, Anne Pinkston of The Coolidge Hill Foundation, Milltown capital's Carrie Holland and Berkshire Taconic Community Foundation President Peter Taylor. NPC members can attend this forum on Tuesday, June 2nd from 2 to 4 pm for only $20 and non-members will be charged $30.

On Thursday, June 4th, non-profit organizations can sign up for a one hour phone consultation with Laurie Werner as participants can inquire about annual fund raising, starting and running a capital campaign, grant writing or organizing a development. Time to be determined. The fee is $25 for NPC members and $40 for non-members.

The Massachusetts Service Alliance will present a webinar entitled "Volunteers Matter" on Thursday, June 11th from 10 am to 11:30 am as this workshop will share vital information for organizations as they re-envision how they utilize the skills and time of area volunteers and provides systems that support effective volunteer management. This session costs only $15 for NPC members or $20 for non-members.

To join the NPC and register for events, log on to their web site by going here. You can also contact Liana Toscanini by phoning her at (413) 441-9542 for the exact locations on where these seminars take place in Berkshire county.

(The following information was obtained by WSBS via a press release courtesy of NPC Berkshires for on-air and on-line usage)