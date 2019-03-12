Just Announced! Legendary Comic to Perform in Nearby GB (photo)

Get ready for a night of laughs as Infinity Hall is proud to present comedian Paula Poundstone. It’s impossible to attend a Paula Poundstone performance without marveling at her ability to interact spontaneously with audience members in conversations bound to garner riotous laughter. Paula will be performing at Infinity Music Hall in Norfolk, CT on Friday evening, July 12 at 8:00 p.m. only a 30 minute drive from Great Barrington.

32 years ago Paula Poundstone climbed on a Greyhound bus and traveled across the country -- stopping in at open mic nights at comedy clubs as she went. She went on to become one of our country’ s foremost humorists.

This year she was part of the talented cast in Pixar’ s critically acclaimed movie, 'Inside Out,' and she tours regularly, performing standup comedy across the country, causing Bob Zany with the Boston Globe to write: “Poundstone can regale an audience for several hours with her distinctive brand of wry, intelligent and witty comedy. ”Audience members may put it a little less elegantly: “I peed my pants.”

