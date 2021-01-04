Justin Bieber No Longer With Hillsong Church, Denies Report He’s Training to Become Minister

No, Justin Bieber isn’t becoming a minister.

Last week, news outlets reported that the 26-year-old was studying to become a minister at Hillsong Church. On Monday (January 4) the “Anyone” singer took to Instagram to address the “fake news.”

“I’m not studying to be a minister or anything even close to that. Have no desire for that," he confirmed via his Instagram Story.

@justinbieber on Instagram

“And btw, Hillsong is not my church.. For clarity I am a part of Churchome,” he added. “Church is not a place. We are the church. We don’t need a building to connect with god. God is with us wherever we are.”

In November, Bieber’s ex-pastor and former mentor Carl Lentz was let go from the Hillsong Church due to infidelity in his marriage. The church’s formal announcement said that it was because of "leadership issues and breaches of trust, plus a recent revelation of moral failures."

The "Holy" singer also confirmed that he now belongs to Churchome, a church open to people of any Christian denomination that can be accessed virtually. Judah and Chelsea Smith, the lead pastors of Churchome, told Marie Claire that Churchome "loves and accepts everyone."

Churchome, previously known as City Church, was founded by Smith's father in 1992.

Justin and wife Hailey Bieber, who attended the Hillsong church together for years, receive marital counseling through Churchome's Pastor Smith.

Seattle Seahawks Quarterback Russell Wilson and pro-golfer Bubba Watson are also notable members of Churchome.