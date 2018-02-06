Justin Timberlake’s Spotify Streams Increased by 214 Percent After the Super Bowl

Justin Timberlake's Super Bowl halftime show Sunday night (February 4) did not have any bells and whistles (aside from Purple Rain footage projecting as he sang "I Will Die 4 U" as a tribute to Prince). There weren't any special guests; no superfluous spectacles; just the former *NSYNC member busting out a medley of his greatest hits while wearing an interesting ensemble of camo pants/jacket, a western-themed button down shirt and orange bandana.

The performance must have resonated with Super Bowl viewers despite its modesty, though, as the singer saw a 214% increase in Spotify streams in the hour after the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the New England Patriots.

“Until The End of Time,” “Suit & Tie” and “Mirrors” saw the biggest jump, while Timberlake's cover of "I Will Die 4 U" gave the original track a whopping 914% boost and Prince's catalog a 205% gain. Check out each song's increase below.

• Filthy (266%)

• Rock Your Body (300%)

• Señorita (291%)

• SexyBack (332%)

• My Love (203%)

• Cry Me A River (329%)

• Suit & Tie (553%)

• Until The End Of Time (671%)

• I Would Die 4 U - Prince cover (916%)

• Mirrors (537%)

• Can’t Stop The Feeling! (148%)

JT also added dates to his North American and European tours. Take a look at the full list of dates below.