K9 Units Prepare To Sniff Out Illegal Drugs in Massachusetts
Have you ever wondered how police K9 units learn to sniff out drugs? Well, they receive lots of intense training. And that's what members of the State Police K-9 Training Staff were up to last week in New Braintree.
K9s learning to sniff out large quantities of illegal drugs...
According to a post on the Massachusetts State Police Facebook page, the training staff conducted large quantity narcotic detection training at the State Police Academy in New Braintree last week.
Specialized training for new police dogs...
The specialized training familiarizes newer dogs with the scent signature of large quantities of illegal narcotics and also allows senior K9 teams already on the job to practice their proficiency on these odors of these narcotics.
Members from six NESPAC member states including Massachusetts took part...
There were members in attendance from six New England State Police Administrators Conference member states, including State Troopers from the Massachusetts State Police, Connecticut State Police, Maine State Police, New Hampshire State Police, Rhode Island State Police, and Vermont State Police.
Good marks for all in attendance...
According to the State Police Post, all the teams that were in attendance performed very well... and a special thank you was offered to the MSP’s Narcotic Inspection Unit and Commercial Motor Vehicle Enforcement Section for their assistance in putting the training together.
The Facebook post drew several comments raising the dogs and their trainers for their hard work. Good doggies! Nice work!
