Katy Perry Stalker to Be Deported After Following Her Around Country

By the grace of God, a man who's been stalking Katy Perry and was subsequently arrested on felony charges will be deported.

Pawel Jurski, a 37-year-old man who vowed to do "whatever it takes" to be with Perry, is getting banished from the country after going to at least six of Katy's shows over the last month and trying to make contact with her every time, according to TMZ.

Juski was found guilty of "felony aggravated stalking, misdemeanor loitering and resisting arrest," prosecutors in Miami-Dade County told TMZ.

According to E!, Jurski first appeared in court in December after breaking into a restricted area backstage at the American Airlines Arena in Miami. He initially faced "misdemeanor charges of loitering and resisting arrest."

Jurski allegedly proceeded to follow Perry across stops in Orlando, Tampa, Atlanta, Chicago and Grand Rapids, and even tried to get through to her during two shows in Canada.

Perry's Witness: The Tour kicked off in September 2017 in Quebec, Canada. She'll wind across the West Coast through the beginning of February before kicking off her tour's Latin America leg in March in Chile.