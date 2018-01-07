Kelly Clarkson on Parenting: ‘I’m Not Above a Spanking’

One of the things about Kelly Clarkson that endears her most to fans is the fact that she tends to fearlessly follow her own way, with little care for what others think of her decisions. The American Idol alumni and new Voice coach applies this approach to her child-rearing decisions, as well as everything else in her life.

In a recent interview with Radio.com, the 35-year-old superstar admitted that she engages in a controversial disciplinary strategy: spanking. As she explained, sometimes she feels it’s the best way to handle things with her 3-year-old daughter, River.

"I'm not above a spanking, which people aren't necessarily into," Clarkson noted. "I don't mean, like, hitting her hard. I just mean a spanking. My parents spanked me, and I did fine in life, and I feel fine about it."

Clarkson clarified that she is deliberate and cautious with her method: River always has fair warning that a punishment is coming if she doesn’t adjust her behavior. "I warn her,” Clarkson assured. “I'm like, 'Hi, I'm going to spank you on your bottom if you don't stop right now. Like, this is ridiculous.”

The singer is stepmother to her husband Brandon Blackstock's children Savannah and Seth from a previous relationship. In addition to River, she's also mom to son Remington, who's almost 2.

Clarkson most recently wowed America with a performance of "Love So Soft" on Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve 2018 on Sunday night (Dec. 31).