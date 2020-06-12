Kelly Partridge Headlines This Weekend’s Sat AM Chat

This Saturday morning, we'll introduce you to a young lady from Springfield, Massachusetts who has started her own company as she highlights female empowerment and truly advocates community support.in her backyard.

Her name is Kelly Partridge and she is the Chief Executive Officer of Contribution Clothing as the company will be celebrating it's first anniversary on June 18th. She will also clue us in on what future plans are on the horizon. She specializes in all types of clothing from sizes small through three times large and offers a wide variety of women's apparel and accessories. The important component is 15% of all total sales benefit an area not for profit organization. During the month of June, Christina's House in Springfield will benefit from this venture as this facility assists homeless women and their families through difficult times. A terrific example of "paying it forward" in your community.

Tri-state region residents from The Berkshires, North Western Connecticut and Eastern New York can also shop at the boutique by logging on to The Contribution Clothing web site. Check out the wide array of items priced at under $50 as Kelly stresses the need for affordability during these trying times. You can follow the deals by checking out Kelly's Instagram page and go to their Facebook page for updated information and specials.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Kelly will join Ron Carson this Saturday morning at 10:05 immediately following The Trading Post. Tune in to 860 AM OR 94.1 FM, listen LIVE on line by going here. You can also access our programming via Smart Speaker by clicking the LISTEN tab on our home page. Go to either WSBS ON ALEXA OR WSBS ON GOOGLE HOME and don't forget to download the FREE WSBS APP to your tablet, Smart Phone or mobile device from your local app store or Google Play.