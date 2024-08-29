Popular Western Massachusetts Drummer Now Touring With Sammy Hagar

When you're a popular musician or band like Bob Seger, Smashing Pumpkins, Jon Bon Jovi, Melissa Ethridge or Ozzy Osbourne who do you turn to for a fill-in drummer when yours is unavailable? The answer is former Berkshire County resident Kenny Aronoff.

Kenny Aronoff who is from Stockbridge and is a Monument Mountain Regional High School graduate is now on tour with Sammy Hagar, Michael Anthony, and Joe Satriani for The Best of All Worlds tour filling in for Jason Bonham who recently left the tour due to an unspecified family issue.

I had the pleasure of interviewing and meeting Kenny a few years back when he returned to Berkshire County for a drum performance and workshop that he hosted at the Mahawie Performing Arts Center in Great Barrington. With all the success that Kenny has had over the years, he was a friendly, personal guy and I had a great time speaking with him. Needless to say, Kenny is very down to Earth.

Kenny has played with everyone it seems like whether recording or touring. As many know Kenny was John Mellencamp and John Fogerty's drummer for many years but he has toured and recorded with such artists including Bob Segar, Meatloaf, Avril Lavigne, Melissa Ethridge, and Jon Bon Jovi to name a few. I always joke with people that if you hear 10 songs in a row on the radio, Kenny is probably on 7 or 8 of those.

I'm glad to have had the opportunity to meet Kenny and have him sign one of my drumheads. It's no surprise that many people throughout the southern Berkshires are proud to say that Kenny is from here. Now that is something to brag about. I hope to see him back in the area soon.

