Kids May Play Bigger Role In Spreading Coronavirus

According to research conducted at Mass. General, children may play a larger role in spreading coronavirus.

From a story reported on by WHDH/News 7 Boston, researchers at Massachusetts General Hospital discovered that children could play a larger role in spreading the coronavirus than previously thought.

The study “Pediatric SARS-CoV-2: Clinical Presentation, Infectivity, and Immune Responses” published in “The Journal of Pediatrics” on Wednesday found that children can carry a high viral load in their airways and show no symptoms.

Virus levels that would land adults in the intensive care unit would leave a child seemingly healthy, researchers said.

Researchers also added that children are more contagious than adults.

Check out the original story at WHDH/News 7's website here.