Did I Hear That Right? Kindergartner Shares Tequila With Class
Now, I'll freely admit that, especially during the early days of the pandemic, there were several instances where I thought I would never make it through the day without one or two shots of Jose Cuervo, but I never would have even considered it while I was in kindergarten!
All kidding aside, this recent incident in Michigan actually "Honest To God" happened. A kindergarten student brought some margarita mix that contained alcohol to school and shared it with some classmates. All before the teacher even knew what was going on.
Last week in Livonia, Michigan, a child brought in some Jose Cuervo margarita mix that had a 10% alcohol content to school and shared some with a few fellow students during Snack Time.
Thankfully, according to a Grand River Academy spokeswoman, no children were hurt or needed medical attention in any way. Apparently, some of the children said they were "dizzy" or "woozy", but that was it.
Leah Nixon, Grand River Academy spokeswoman, in a statement to NBC News, said:
While we try to keep an eye on everything our students bring to school, that’s simply not possible. It’s unfortunate that these types of adult beverages can be easily mistaken for child-friendly drinks.
The margarita mix was marketed as adult pink lemonade, so apparently, the student did not realize the potential danger involved. For more on the story, visit NBC News' website here.