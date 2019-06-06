Of Course KISS Made a Book of All Their Merchandise

KISS have lent their name and likeness to so much merchandising over the years—an understatement if there ever was one, considering the constant procession of branded shirts, toys and more that have spawned from the rockers since their '70s start. Soon, you can celebrate that rich commercial tradition (yes, there were KISS condoms) with the coffee table book KISS: The Hottest Brand in the Land .

Containing "390 pages of lush full color photos—including KISS lunch boxes, clothing, comics, trash cans, belt buckles, tour books, mirrors" and various other sundry items marketed by the band, the book is said to cover every item ever released in the act's image. It's available for pre-order now, with an expected ship date of July or August 2019. See images of the book down toward the bottom of this post.

"This thick 10x10-inch stylish coffee table book goes deep into the wild and crazy Aucoin-era to give you a big, warm hug of nostalgia," a press release reads. "It’s like your personal time machine back to the Seventies!" The standard edition book runs $99, while a limited deluxe edition with special foil cover and other extra items costs $149. A band-autographed version of the book seems to have already sold out.

The book will also go into "super rare merchandise from deep inside collectors’ vaults" as well as the "minutiae from the Aucoin Management/Boutwell Enterprises archival documents" surveying many of the items.

Some KISS Crocs should pair well with the array of colorful images of KISS merchandise in the upcoming publication—not that we can tell you how to live your life. Maybe some of the featured merch will even stump Ace .

hottestbrandbook.com

hottestbrandbook.com

hottestbrandbook.com

hottestbrandbook.com