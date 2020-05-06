Kiwanis Cash Calendar Winners

Sheffield Kiwanis has been selling cash calendars so they can continue their mission throughout the southern Berkshires of serving the youth of our area including providing scholarships. Each weekday morning following the 8am news block we announce the daily winners and now you can view them online. The list of winners up to this point is listed below.

May 1 - Nolan McCormick, $50

May 2 - Emma Stewart, $50

May 3 - Melissa Jangrow, $50

May 4 - Gregory Gomez, $50

May 5 - Emmett Kinne, $150

May 6 - Taylor Rathbun $50

Sheffield Kiwanis is part of a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time. The club has have proudly served the towns of Alford, Egremont, Great Barrington, Monterey, Mount Washington, New Marlborough and Sheffield since 1954.

