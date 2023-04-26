An Everyday Necessity is Still a Struggle for Many in Massachusetts

Even though we are no longer in the heart of the COVID-19 pandemic, many folks across Massachusetts are still feeling the effects of it as employment for some may not be what it once was prior to the pandemic. Plus, inflation is through the roof. The cost of food and fuel is just crazy these days. As such many folks are struggling to keep food on the table.

Due to the demand for food, local food pantries continue to need assistance from the community as they need to regularly replenish their shelves. Here in Berkshire County, particularly in the southern Berkshires, Sheffield Kiwanis has once again stepped up as they will be hosting another food drive this Saturday, April 29 at the Price Chopper in the Barrington Plaza on Stockbridge Road (Great Barrington) from 8:30 am - 4 pm.

More About The Food Drive That Sheffield Kiwanis is Hosting

Sheffield Kiwanis is hosting the food drive so they can help re-stock the shelves at three local food pantries including the People's Pantry of Great Barrington, CHP/WIC in Great Barrington, and Sheffield Food Assistance. As noted earlier, the cost of food is rising and the need for food is increasing. As a matter of fact, all three pantries are currently serving more people than before Sheffield Kiwanis' previous food drive which took place this past December. According to Sheffield Kiwanis, together, the three food pantries serve about 1,000 people per week.

What Can I Donate? What is Needed?

Sheffield Kiwanis will have a U-Haul in front of Price Chopper in Great Barrington. You can shop at Price Chopper and donate items including the following:

Protein: Canned Tuna or Salmon, Canned Chicken, Peanut Butter

Canned Tuna or Salmon, Canned Chicken, Peanut Butter Staples: Cooking Oil, Dried Herbs & Spices, Coffee, Tea, Flour, Sugar, Pancake Mix, Syrup, Mayonnaise, Mustard, Grated Cheese, Rice, Crackers

Cooking Oil, Dried Herbs & Spices, Coffee, Tea, Flour, Sugar, Pancake Mix, Syrup, Mayonnaise, Mustard, Grated Cheese, Rice, Crackers Usual: Hot & Cold Cereal, Pasta & Sauce, Mac & Cheese, Instant Potatoes, Soups, Broths (for homemade soups), Canned Veggies & Fruit, Baby Food, Granola Bars, Canned Stew or Chili.

Hot & Cold Cereal, Pasta & Sauce, Mac & Cheese, Instant Potatoes, Soups, Broths (for homemade soups), Canned Veggies & Fruit, Baby Food, Granola Bars, Canned Stew or Chili. Personal Care Items: Diapers, shampoo, body wash, baby wash, toilet paper.

Here's a Donation Idea That Could Really Make a Child's Day

One idea that Sheffield Kiwanis had that I thought was just fantastic is if cake mix and frosting were donated by the community it could really make a child's day. In addition, if people donated some candles, balloons, and party favors, the child would pretty much have a whole birthday party ready to go. For families struggling right now, this could make a positive impact on a child's life. If you don't have time to shop (and you don't have to shop at Price Chopper) cash donations will gladly be accepted.

Regarding Donating Items from Home

If you are bringing items from home, keep in mind that expired items will not be accepted. In addition, avoid donating dented cans or opened packages. Sheffield Kiwanis will have to dispose of these items which takes up the club's time and resources away from their mission of helping those in need. Sheffield Kiwanis will also be selling their cash calendars at the food drive. Drawings begin on May 1.

