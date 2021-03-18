Klaus Roofing Systems by J Smegal was named the best roofer by the Best of the Berkshires and, to compliment his top quality roofs, he is now offering top quality gutters and gutter installation as well! You may be wondering why it pays to have the same company replace your roof and install your gutters, and there's a few different reasons for that:

Once you have a brand new roof, the water will no longer permeate the surface, causing all rainfall and melting snow to run off the roof and into the gutters. Without proper gutters, the water will overflow down to the ground, flooding the foundation of the home and ultimately causing basement leaks.

Having a company with roofing knowledge is beneficial because they know how to install the gutters without damaging or compromising the new roof install. They also know how the roof was installed, so they are privy to any installation tricks or the best way to install the gutters based on the way the roof was done.

Similarly, if you were to get your gutters done first, Klaus Roofing Systems by J Smegal would be familiar with the gutter install and be able to install the roof without disturbing the effectiveness of the gutters, which isn't always the case.

When it comes to gutters, you only want the best of the best, which is why Klaus Roofing Systems by J Smegal recommends the durable Gutter Shutter gutter system. Here are just a few of our favorite Gutter Shutter features:

Lifetime guarantee

Made in the USA

Aesthetically similar to crown moulding for a boost in curb appeal and home value

Saves you money should you need a roof replacement as you won't have to replace gutters at the same time

Performs well on both steep and shallow roofs

Designed and tested to handle heavy rainfalls using the principle of surface tension

Let Klaus Roofing Systems by J Smegal take care of your roof and gutters today! Give them a call at 413-655-ROOF for your roofing needs or 413-599-FLOW for your gutters.