It's hard to believe that it's been almost nine years since the Great Barrington Kmart store permanently closed. I grew up in North Adams but lived in Lee during my '20s, so I had the pleasure of enjoying time at Kmart stores in Great Barrington and North Adams.

Kmart Had a Hometown Feeling in the Berkshires

Eventhough Kmart is a chain, the Kmart stores in Berkshire County felt local. It was nice to see neighbors and friends shopping, and the team members were regularly helpful and friendly to me.

Going to Kmart Was More Than a Shopping Routine

My wife and I often shopped at the Great Barrington Kmart, and we found some great treasures, including Christmas Trees and decorations, Halloween costumes, clothes, and more. Kmart wasn't just part of our shopping routine; it made for a fun and adventurous experience.

Many Folks in the Berkshires Sorely Miss Kmart in Great Barrington

Unfortunately, there are currently no Kmart stores in Berkshire County, and many folks sorely miss having the store as a shopping option in Great Barrington. As a matter of fact, we recently asked on the WSBS Facebook page, "What did you like about Kmart in Great Barrington?" and we received some great feedback.

Berkshire County Folks and Beyond Have Fond Memories of the Great Barrington Kmart Store

The responses ranged from people having fond memories of the restaurant (when it was there) to layaway options and blue light specials. Some loved everything about Kmart, while others shared that they practically grew up at the store. Former employees enjoyed working at Kmart and interacting with the customers.

Kmart Had a Certain Magic

I think many of us agree that Kmart had a certain magic that no other department store has been able to match. It was a happening. Kmart had a similar feeling of going out to the movies or going bowling on a Friday night. It was unique, fun, and had a pleasant atmosphere. It's no surprise that Kmart is sorely missed in the Berkshires.

