Tanglewood founder Serge Koussevitzky has been immortalized with a beautifully crafted new sculpture by New England artist Penelope Jencks. The likeness of the Boston Symphony Orchestra’s second-longest serving music director (1924-49), founder of Tanglewood in 1937, and of the Tanglewood Music Center, now stands at Tanglewood’s newly designed Main Gate. The sculpture was unveiled during a ceremony Monday afternoon at the BSO's summer home in Lenox.

Koussevitzky is the commissioner of numerous masterworks of the 20th century. According to a media release from the BSO, the new sculpture recognizes Koussevitzky’s immeasurable contribution to the BSO and the world of music at large.

Pictured are double bassists Todd Seeber, Lawrence Wolfe and Edwin Barker with John Williams - Photo: Hilary Scott

According to the release, the sculpture was made possible through a generous gift by Boston Pops Laureate Conductor and Tanglewood Artist-in-Residence John Williams who commissioned Ms. Jencks. The Serge Koussevitzky sculpture is the third and final in a series of sculptures created for permanent display throughout the Tanglewood grounds and depicting the festival’s most iconic music figures.

Pictured are John Williams and Kim Taylor - Photo: Hilary Scott

In summer 2011, Ms. Jencks’ bust of composer Aaron Copland—located in the formal gardens behind the Tappan Manor House—was the first in the history of the festival to be given a permanent spot on the grounds. Ms. Jencks’s sculpture of Leonard Bernstein, unveiled in 2014, is currently on display for public viewing at the Highwood Manor House.