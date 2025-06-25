Massachusetts has so many homegrown ice cream shops that there is an official ice cream trail brochure. Having numerous local ice cream shops throughout the Bay State is one of the many charms of Massachusetts, making for a perfect adventure, especially during these hot summer days.

One ice cream location that is gaining attention on TikTok is Krispy Cones Soft Serve Ice Cream in Lanesborough. The beloved Berkshire County ice cream eatery serves over 100 flavors of soft serve ice cream. My wife and I have experienced some of the flavors from the shop's menu, including blueberry, eggnog, pina colada, rum, Twix, and many more. Over 100 flavors is amazing and is something I haven't seen before, and it's right in my backyard.

Krispy Cones is more than just ice cream; you can grab lunch and dinner items as well, including hot dogs, a variety of hamburgers, chicken wings, fried dough, and more. One of the things I love most about Krispy Cones is the playground behind the shop. I have a daughter who turned five a few months ago, and Krispy Cones' playground is in her top three favorites that she's experienced.

The playground consists of a twisty slide, a straight slide, a police slide, a pirate ship slide, swings, and a few more that your kids will love. The playground area is quite impressive. You're not going to find Krispy Cones Soft Serve Ice Cream in Boston or Worcester. In order to experience the real deal, you need to come to Lanesborough in the Berkshires. The Berkshires are beautiful anyway, and there are many things to do here this time of year that you can easily make Krispy Cones part of your weekend or vacation plans.

