Labor Day is right around the corner, and many Massachusetts families will try to squeeze in a long weekend trip or throw a backyard party. It's that final chance to get that big celebration in before we have to really buckle down and fall back into the school and work routines.

Some folks may not be going on a trip or having a big celebration. Some people may choose to work on Labor Day as they could use the extra money. This begs the question: if Labor Day is a legal holiday in Massachusetts, are employees required to work on Labor Day?

Are Employees Required to Work on Labor Day in Massachusetts?

Here's the deal: if you want to work on Labor Day in Massachusetts for some extra pay, that's fine, as long as your company offers this option. However, according to mass.gov, employers cannot penalize workers for refusing to work on Labor Day unless their employment falls under specific exemptions.

Other Massachusetts Labor Day Work-Related Laws

Another thing to keep in mind is particularly for those who work in the retail industry, is that retail employees working on Labor Day must be compensated at 1.1× their regular pay rate. In addition, retail stores can be open on the holiday, but non-retail businesses cannot unless they qualify for a legal exemption. Examples of this include restaurants, pharmacies, etc. Hopefully you can enjoy some time of this Labor Day, but if you are going to work, at least you'll have the opportunity to make some extra dough this Monday, September 1.

