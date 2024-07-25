Top 3 Massachusetts Destinations to Visit This Labor Day Weekend

It's hard to believe that July is rapidly coming to an end. Soon the summer vacation will be over and the kids will be back to school. Before all of that happens there is one more three-day weekend opportunity to get in all of your summer fun and that of course is Labor Day weekend which this year is Aug. 31, Sept. 1, and Sept. 2. If you are looking for some fun areas to explore in Massachusetts this Labor Day weekend, we have you covered.

Get our free mobile app

What are the Top Three Places in Massachusetts to Visit This Labor Day Weekend?

To find out the three best places in Massachusetts to spend Labor Day weekend this year we turned to Tripping which has an expanded list of places but right now we are taking a look at the top three. Hopefully, this will help narrow down your options and give you a clearer sense of where you want to spend your Labor Day weekend this year.

Boston lands in third place on Tripping's list of "Best Labor Day Weekend Getaways in Massachusetts." Here's the site's review and some recommendations for Boston.

Boston is the city to visit during Labor Day weekend if you want plenty of options. The city goes all out on the holiday, saluting the end of summer with fireworks over the harbor, which you can enjoy close up on a Boston Harbor Cruise. Head to Fenway Park for a concert, or head up north to Newburyport where you can indulge in an entire musical weekend at the Riverfront Music Festival.

Barnstable comes in second place on Tripping's list. Here's the site's review and some recommendations for Barnstable.

Barnstable lies on the peninsula between Cape Cod and the Atlantic, a great place to grab a vacation rental if you want to have fun in both bodies of water. The city’s Town of Barnstable Public Lands boasts a beach and Cape Cod access, ideal for laying out in the last sun rays of summer. End your summer with the annual Labor Day Road Race 5k, and then stop off at the Truro Agricultural Fair. The fair is all about Cape Cod with locally grown foods and live entertainment.

Sturbridge is the best place in Massachusetts to visit on Labor Day weekend according to Tripping. Let's check out the site's review.

Sturbridge is a small town known mostly for Old Sturbridge Village, a living history museum with 40 historical buildings that illuminate life during the 1830s. Every Labor Day weekend the village hosts special events from Family Fun Days to Militia Weekend where families get to play old-school games, enjoy puppet shows, and do other kid-friendly activities. Best of all, the employees wear period costumes so you feel as if you’ve time traveled.

You can explore more things to do in each of these areas along with all of the Massachusetts towns and cities that made Tripping's list by going here.

LOOK: 25 must-visit hidden gems from across the US From secret gardens to underground caves, Stacker compiled a list of 25 must-visit hidden gems from across the United States using travel guides, news articles, and company websites. Gallery Credit: Abby Monteil

LOOK: 50 cozy towns to visit this winter Stacker created a list of 50 cozy American towns to visit each winter. Towns were selected based on visitor opinions, ratings from nationwide publications, and tourist attractions. Gallery Credit: Laura Ratliff