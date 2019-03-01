Ladies Night Out in GB

GREAT BARRINGTON -- The Southern Berkshire Chamber of Commerce is hosting its first “Ladies’ Night Out” evening on Thursday, March 28 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Crissey Farm on 426 Stockbridge Road in Great Barrington.

“It’s like a cabin fever party with a wellness twist,” says Betsy Andrus, Executive Director of the Chamber. “We want everyone to get out of the house in the depths of winter, have some fun, and be entertained, pampered, and educated on the latest health and beauty trends.”

Eighteen chamber member vendors will be on hand to demonstrate and sample everything from essential oils and detoxifying tea, to Reiki and Red-Light therapy. Women can get a “Power Portrait” photograph taken, learn how to strengthen their “pelvic floor,” and even get a gold or silver temporary tattoo.

The evening is sponsored by the Southern Berkshire Chamber of Commerce and the Nonprofit Center of the Berkshires. It includes refreshing drinks, hors d’oeuvres and cash bar. Join us in our “spa like” atmosphere, enjoy the guest speakers, demos and fun!

Everyone is welcome. Advance tickets are $15, $20 at the door. The first 200 registrants will receive a swag bag full of health and beauty items, discount coupons, and more. Register online by going here or call (413) 528-4284.