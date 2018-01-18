Lady Antebellum, Darius Rucker Announce Co-Headlining Tour

Lady Antebellum and Darius Rucker are joining forces for a co-headlining tour, the foursome announced Wednesday (Jan. 17). The two superstar acts will co-headline the 2018 Summer Plays on Tour this summer.

The multi-date trek kicks off July 19 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, and continues through the summer months and into early fall, wrapping up on Oct. 6. The tour comes hot on the heels of Lady Antebellum's 2017 You Look Good World Tour that brought them to multiple arenas across the globe.

“For us as a band, being out on the road together is where it all comes to life. Darius is one of our closest friends, and so we just feel really excited to get to share this tour and those memories on and off stage with him," Lady A's Charles Kelley says in a press release. "There’s no doubt that it’s going to be a total blast and we’re thrilled to have Russell out with us too this summer - we’re already brainstorming ways to shake things up and make each night all about just being in the moment.”

Rucker recently scored his eighth No. 1 single with "If I Told You." With a catalogue of beloved tracks between the two acts, the tour will also include various collaborations throughout the myriad of shows. Russell Dickerson is set to serve as an opening act.

"Reuniting this summer and heading back out on the road with my friends Lady Antebellum feels like a home away from home,” Rucker adds. "It’s going to be an incredible summer, and I can't wait to see y'all out there!" Rucker and Lady A are longtime friends, with the "Alright" singer opening for the trio on their 2011 Own the Night Tour. They are also featured background vocalists on his signature hit, "Wagon Wheel."

Tickets for select cities go on sale Jan. 26, with more to follow.

Lady Antebellum & Darius Rucker's 2018 Summer Plays on Tour Dates:

July 19 – Toronto, Ontario, Canada @ Budweiser Stage

July 20 – Cleveland, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center

July 21 – Darien Center, N.Y. @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

July 26 – Bethel, N.Y.@ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

July 27 – Gilford, N.H. @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

July 28 – Hartford, Conn. @ XFINITY Theatre

Aug. 2 – Columbia, Md. @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

Aug. 3 – Holmdel, N.J. @ P.N.C. Bank Arts Center

Aug. 4 – Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Aug. 16 – Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

Aug. 17 – Sacramento, Calif. @ Toyota Amphitheatre

Aug. 19 – Seattle, Wash. @ White River Amphitheatre

Aug. 23 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

Aug. 24 – Irvine, Calif. @ FivePoint Amphitheater

Aug. 25 – San Diego, Calif. @ Mattress Firm Amphitheatre

Sept. 6 – Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center

Sept. 7 – Clarkston, Mich. @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

Sept. 8 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ KeyBank Pavilion

Sept. 13 – St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sept. 14 – Indianapolis, Ind. @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

Sept. 15 – Chicago, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sept. 20 – Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Sept. 21 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ BB&T Pavilion

Sept. 22 – Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center

Sept. 27 – Alpharetta, Ga. @ Verizon Amphitheatre

Sept. 28 – Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sept. 29 – West Palm Beach, Fla. @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre

Oct. 4 – Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Oct. 5 – Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion

Oct. 6 – Bristol, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live