Lady Gaga Cover of Elton John’s “Your Song” Leaks Ahead of ‘Revamp’ Release

UPDATE: Lady Gaga has officially released the track.

EARLIER: Lady Gaga's cover of Elton John's "Your Song" has leaked one week ahead of Revamp, his forthcoming compilation album featuring covers of his greatest hits by famous artists.

Gaga's rendition keeps things pretty true to the original, opting for the same piano-driven instrumentals and her signature warble.

"It's always a huge compliment when an artist loves your song enough to take the time and effort to rework it,” Elton John said in a previous statement. “As songwriters, Bernie and myself are thrilled when singers we admire and respect as much as those on Revamp & Restoration choose to add their own unique twist in the process. It means that our music is still relevant and ultimately that our songs continue to reach new audiences. We're humbled and thank them all for their generosity.”

John is currently prepping for his massive 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road" retirement tour which will see the legendary icon perform over 300 shows around the world, launching Sept. 8 in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

Listen to Gaga's cover of "Your Song" above, and see the tracklists for Revamp and Restoration, both due out April 6, below.

Revamp:

1. Bennie and The Jets - Elton John, P!nk, Logic

2. We All Fall In Love Sometimes - Coldplay

3. I Guess That’s Why They Call It The Blues - Alessia Cara

4. Candle In The Wind - Ed Sheeran

5. Tiny Dancer - Florence And The Machine

6. Someone Saved My Life Tonight - Mumford and Sons

7. Sorry Seems To Be The Hardest Word - Mary J. Blige

8. Don’t Go Breaking My Heart - Q Tip feat. Demi Lovato

9. Mona Lisas And Mad Hatters - The Killers

10. Daniel - Sam Smith

11. Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me - Miley Cyrus

12. Your Song - Lady Gaga

13. Goodbye Yellow Brick Road - Queens of the Stone Age

Restoration:

1. Rocket Man – Little Big Town

2. Mona Lisas And Mad Hatters – Maren Morris

3. Sacrifice – Don Henley and Vince Gill

4. Take Me To The Pilot – Brothers Osborne

5. My Father’s Gun – Miranda Lambert

6. I Want Love – Chris Stapleton

7. Honky Cat – Lee Ann Womack

8. Roy Rogers – Kacey Musgraves

9. Please – Rhonda Vincent and Dolly Parton

10. The Bitch Is Back – Miley Cyrus

11. Sad Songs (Say So Much) – Dierks Bentley

12. This Train Don’t Stop – Rosanne Cash and Emmylou Harris

13. Border Song – Willie Nelson