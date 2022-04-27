Lady Pulled Over On 4/20 For Missing A Tire Was Likely “On Drugs”

Again I must stress, you can't make these stories up, folks! Last week on 4/20, the big holiday for smokers of the weed, a woman was pulled over in Canada for--driving with a missing tire! And, get this, police officers say she was "likely on drugs".

The incident happened in White Rock, British Columbia, last Wednesday, April 20th. Police were notified about a woman driving without a front tire and immediately pulled her over, sensing there was a problem.

After receiving numerous 911 calls from other drivers reporting a car swerving back and forth on a busy street, police located the woman and pulled her over before she could do any further damage to her vehicle, herself, or other drivers.

The first thing the police noticed was that she had all four wheels, however, the front passenger-side one didn't have a tire on it, so she was driving on the rim. Officers said she seemed to be on drugs so they arrested her and brought her to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police detachment for drug testing.

Police did not say what drugs they thought she was on and as of yet, have not revealed the results of the drug tests. According to CTV News Vancouver, that very same car was involved in an accident about an hour earlier. It remains unclear whether that's when she lost the tire or if it was already missing before the accident.

The woman, who is in her 40s, could be brought up on possible criminal charges. Meanwhile, her vehicle was impounded. For more on the story, please visit CTV News' website here.

