Land Donation Request for Highway Garage

The Town of Sheffield’s Select Board is seeking a land donation for a potential new highway garage. The idea parcel would meet all or most of the following criteria:

No, or limited, wetlands

Minimum of 4 usable acres; maximum of 10 acres

Access on Town owned road; access on Route 7 or 41 is 2nd choice

Level or almost level

Regular, rather than irregular, lot shape

Not proximate to Public Water Supply Overlay Zone 1

Contains no Areas of Critical Environmental Concern (ACEC)

Previous clean uses

Prefer no structures

While Town voters have not approved funding for a new highway garage, an appropriate first step is to locate a possible site. Given the continued generosity of Sheffield residents and second homeowners, the Select Board thought it best to ask if any landowner wished to consider such a land donation. Please contact Rhonda LaBombard, Town Administrator, rlabombard@sheffieldma.gov or 413-229-7000 x 152, if you are interested in discussing a possible donation.

About Sheffield

Sheffield is a picturesque New England town located in the Housatonic River Valley of Berkshire County in Western Massachusetts. Comprised of two villages, Sheffield and Ashley Falls, the town’s development pattern has been greatly influenced by its physical features: the Housatonic River and its wide floodplain; the Schenob Brook wetland complex and the steep slopes of the Berkshire Hills on the east and the Taconic Range on the west.

The oldest town in Berkshire County, the township was purchased from Chief Konkapot and other Stockbridge Indians in 1724. The first English settler to cross the “hideous howling wilderness” was Matthew Noble of Westfield who arrived in 1725. Proprietor’s records and a survey were taken by Captain John Ashley, Ebenezer Pomeroy and Thomas Ingersoll. This Committee was to advance the settlement of the town by selecting persons who would become permanent residents. Home lots were drawn in three divisions, and the town was incorporated in 1733.

Noted for its deep agricultural soils, much of Sheffield remains open and in agricultural production. A combination of wide open river valley, mountain vistas and active farmland makes Sheffield one of the most scenic towns in the Commonwealth. Located on US Route 7, Sheffield is approximately one hour from Hartford, Springfield and Albany, and two and one-half hours from Boston and New York City.

